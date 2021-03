FILE PHOTO: People protest in support of the unionizing efforts of the Alabama Amazon workers, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/FIle Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has begun reviewing ballots from Amazon.com Inc workers in Bessemer, Alabama, who have voted on whether to form a union.

Ballots were sent to more than 5,800 workers at the company’s warehouse.