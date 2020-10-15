China says U.S. abusing concept of national security to oppress foreign companies

FILE PHOTO: Alipay logo is pictured at the Shanghai office of Alipay, owned by Ant Group which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday the United States was abusing the concept of national security to oppress foreign companies, following reports that Washington may blacklist Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group.

China will continue taking necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing.