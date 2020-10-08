U.S. Justice Dept antitrust chief likely to leave early 2021: source

FILE PHOTO: Makan Delrahim, assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division, U.S. Department of Justice speaks at the WSJTECH live conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S. October 22, 2019. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, Makan Delrahim, will likely step down early next year no matter which party wins the Nov. 3 presidential election, a source familiar with his plans said on Thursday.

Delrahim, who was confirmed in September 2017, is recused from the department’s probe into Alphabet Inc’s Google, which is expected to result in a lawsuit in coming weeks.

Either Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

The Justice Department had no immediate comment.