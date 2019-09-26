Exclusive: Oracle has received requests for information about Google - company official

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N), which has clashed with Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O) over a range of business issues, has received requests for information from congressional and state investigators looking into allegations the company violated antitrust law.

Oracle, which is knowledgeable about Google’s advertising business, has received requests for information from the Texas attorney general’s office and from the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, said Ken Glueck, an Oracle executive based in Washington.

It has also met with the Justice Department on their probe, Glueck said.

Google declined comment on the matter.