Republican senator asks FTC to examine Google ads

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch on Thursday asked the Federal Trade Commission to examine the potential antitrust developments in Google’s search and digital advertising.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) speaks at a memorial service for the late boxer Muhammad Ali n Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Picture Supplied by Action Images

Hatch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a letter to FTC Chairman Joseph Simons he was concerned about the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit’s practices, citing a number of antitrust complaints and reports since the agency’s last investigation in 2013.

Alphabet shares were little changed after the news.

President Donald Trump accused Google’s search engine on Tuesday search engine of promoting negative news articles and hiding “fair media” coverage of him.

Trump’s economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, later said the White House was “taking a look” at Google, saying the administration would do “some investigation and some analysis,” without providing further details.

Earlier this summer, Simon, the new Republican chairman of the FTC, said the agency would keep a close eye on big tech companies that dominate the internet. In a previous investigation, the FTC decided that Google was likely justified in developing a search function that harmed other companies.

An FTC representative was not immediately available for comment.