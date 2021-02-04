U.S. antitrust agencies temporarily suspend practice of early terminations

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, which determine if mergers are legal, will temporarily suspend the practice of granting early terminations for mergers, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

With the changeover to President Joe Biden’s administration and a big jump in the number of merger filings, the FTC additionally said the two antitrust regulators will also review “processes and procedures” used to grant early termination.

Early termination is when a merger is approved quickly, often within 30 days.