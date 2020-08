FILE PHOTO: Interior Secretary David Bernhardt testifies before a House Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the Interior Department's FY2020 budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

(Reuters) - U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Monday said the department could hold an oil and gas lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge by the end of this year.

On a conference call with reporters, Berhardt also said oil production could begin in the refuge in about 8 years and last for 50 years.