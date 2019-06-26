Business News
U.S., Argentina sign modernized air services agreement

FILE PHOTO: Elaine Chao, U.S. Secretary of Transportation speaks at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 (GES 2019) in The Hague, Netherlands June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Argentina on Wednesday signed a revised agreement on air services that could boost air travel and cargo between the two nations.

The amendment updates the 1985 Air Transport Services Agreement and “modernizes the U.S.-Argentina air transport market by allowing for increased competition and service to more destinations,” the U.S. Transportation Department said in a statement.

The agreement was signed in Washington by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Argentine Minister of Transport Guillermo Dietrich.

The agreement could boost direct and code-share flights between the two nations.

Last year, U.S. and Argentine airlines carried nearly 1.8 million passengers between the two countries, including nearly one million on the Miami-Buenos Aires route, according to the DOT.

