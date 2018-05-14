Trump expressed to Argentina's Macri 'strong support' for economic reforms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Argentinian President Mauricio Macri spoke on Monday by telephone, according to the White House, discussing Argentina’s economy and the political upheaval in Venezuela.

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri participates in the opening session of the Americas Summit in Lima, Peru April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

“President Trump expressed strong support for President Macri’s efforts to transform Argentina’s economy, and the two leaders underscored the need to maintain momentum against the regime in Venezuela,” the White House said in a statement.