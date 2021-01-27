Biden administration temporarily holds some U.S. weapons exports - official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The incoming Biden administration has temporarily paused some pending arms sales to U.S. allies in order to review them, a U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.
Weapons makers such as Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin have sales in the works for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The hold will impact sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington,
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.