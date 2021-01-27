Biden administration temporarily holds some U.S. weapons exports - official

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on tackling climate change prior to signing executive actions in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The incoming Biden administration has temporarily paused some pending arms sales to U.S. allies in order to review them, a U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.

Weapons makers such as Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin have sales in the works for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The hold will impact sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal has reported.