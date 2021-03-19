NYC art show uses fractals to immerse viewers in a kaleidoscope-like world

Slideshow ( 4 images )

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A breathtaking new art exhibit, “Geometric Properties: An Immersive Audio-Visual Journey Through Fractal Dimensions,” drenches viewers in an otherworldly experience at New York City’s Chelsea Market.

The installation uses fractals - mathematical equations represented as infinitely repeating patterns. Dutch artist Julius Horsthuis ran the equations through computer software, which then manifested into the art.

“Julius came across fractals while doing research for a separate project and instantly felt a connection with them,” said ARTECHOUSE marketing and communications manager Andrew Albigese. “He was fascinated by how through mathematics, you could take someone on a journey through almost an entirely new world.”

Spectators have said it feels like being inside a kaleidoscope, or “like stepping into a sci-fi world or even being transmitted to a totally new dimension,” said Albigese.

Albigese said he was “overwhelmed” by the exhibit himself.

“After over a year of pandemic and for a lot of people being isolated, we need something like this more than ever,” said Albigese. “Art, for a lot of people, can be an escape or refuge.”

“Geometric Properties” runs through Sept. 6.