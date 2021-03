FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (not pictured) at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a roundtable of Japanese journalists on Wednesday that China is acting more aggressively and repressively, including in the East and South China Seas.

(This story refiles to change reporting credit, no change to story text)