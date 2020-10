U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses the media during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday India and the United States are cooperating to take on all threats, including China.

Pompeo is in India’s capital for the first leg of a week-long Asia trip aimed at bolstering allies against Beijing.