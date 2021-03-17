China lodges stern representations with U.S., Japan over joint statement

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said it has lodged stern representations with the United States and Japan over a statement from both countries’ senior officials that raised concerns about Beijing’s behaviour in a range of areas.
China is strongly urging United States and Japan to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, the ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.
Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Shri Navaratnam
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.