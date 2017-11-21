FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME to list WTI-Dubai crude futures as U.S.-Asia oil trade flow grows
November 21, 2017 / 6:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

CME to list WTI-Dubai crude futures as U.S.-Asia oil trade flow grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said it will list a new futures contract that prices the spread between West Texas Intermediate and Middle East benchmark Dubai as the flow of U.S. crude to Asia grows.

The January WTI-Dubai crude oil futures contract could start trading on Dec. 18 pending all relevant Commodity Futures Trading Commission regulatory review periods, it said in a notice on its website late on Monday.

Each contract will represent 1,000 barrels.

Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
