CME to list WTI-Dubai crude futures as U.S.-Asia oil trade flow grows

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said it will list a new futures contract that prices the spread between West Texas Intermediate and Middle East benchmark Dubai as the flow of U.S. crude to Asia grows.

The January WTI-Dubai crude oil futures contract could start trading on Dec. 18 pending all relevant Commodity Futures Trading Commission regulatory review periods, it said in a notice on its website late on Monday.

Each contract will represent 1,000 barrels.