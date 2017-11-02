U.S. top diplomat to visit Asia as part of Trump trip: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Myanmar as part of President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia starting on Friday, the Department of State said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures while speaking to staff members at the U.S. Mission to the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

In a statement, the department said Tillerson would represent Trump at the East Asia Summit in Manila before traveling to Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, on Nov. 15 to address the humanitarian crisis and discuss U.S. support for its democratic transition.