Business News
August 28, 2019 / 5:25 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. 5-year notes sold at lowest yield since October 2016

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $41 billion of five-year government debt at a yield of 1.365%, marking the lowest yield at an auction on this maturity since October 2016, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of five-year supply offered 912828YE4= was 2.48, the strongest reading since November 2018. This measure of overall auction demand was 2.26 at the previous five-year note sale in July. US5YINV=RR

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
