FILE PHOTO - Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen at the Istana in Singapore, June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for an official visit and state dinner on Sept. 20, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

“The visit will celebrate our two countries’ close friendship and shared history, and reaffirm our common vision for global peace, security, and prosperity,” the White House said.