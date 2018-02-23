Trump says U.S.-Australia relations are strong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull held talks at the White House on Friday, and Trump later praised Australia’s merit-based immigration system while Turnbull said the two countries were taking new steps to deepen ties.

Turnbull told a news conference that he and Trump had agreed on new initiatives to deepen security and economic relations.

“We’re seeking to expand transparent and competitive global energy markets, cooperating on high-quality infrastructure investment in the United States and in the region -- we’ve spent a lot of time talking about infrastructure, especially urban infrastructure,” Turnbull told reporters.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Turnbull noted that Australian business leaders were creating jobs both in Australia and the United States, “demonstrating that our two great nations are committed to competition, to freedom, to economic innovation, science and technology ... and that’s why we’re seeing strong job growth in both countries.”

Trump, who has been pressing the U.S. Congress to adopt a merit-based immigration system, praised Australia’s implementation of that policy.

“I also want to take this opportunity to congratulate you on your immigration reforms and on Australia’s commitment to merit-based immigration. Are my friends from Congress listening to that? Merit-based,” Trump said at a news conference.

Turnbull’s visit to the White House followed tense interactions between the two leaders last year, when they clashed over a refugee swap deal. [nL4N1FN0ZK] But Trump praised the relationship on Friday.

“The relationship we have with Australia is a terrific relationship and probably stronger now than ever before,” Trump said in brief public remarks at the Oval Office ahead of his meeting with Turnbull.