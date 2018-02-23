FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
World News
February 23, 2018 / 6:44 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Trump says U.S.-Australia relations are strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to the White House on Friday, and praised the strength of U.S.-Australia ties.

Slideshow (4 Images)

“The relationship we have with Australia is a terrific relationship and probably stronger now than ever before,” Trump said in brief public remarks at the Oval Office ahead of a meeting with Turnbull.

Turnbull’s visit to the White House follows tense interactions between the two leaders last year, when they clashed over a refugee swap deal.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.