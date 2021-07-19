U.S. investigates possible health incidents among staff in Vienna

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking, accompanied by State Department spokesman Ned Price, left, speaks via teleconference during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it is investigating reports of possible unexplained health incidents among its personnel in Vienna, where the New Yorker magazine has reported about two dozen U.S. intelligence officers, diplomats and other officials have reported experiencing mysterious afflictions.

“When it comes to Vienna, in coordination with our interagency partners we are vigorously investigating reports of possible unexplained health incidents among (the) U.S. embassy community there,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular briefing.