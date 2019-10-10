Breakingviews - Viewsroom: General Motors strike runs on hot air

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Workers downed tools over three weeks ago, despite last-minute concessions by the U.S. carmaker. Job-security fears are a sticking point. So is the union’s need to prove its worth after a kickbacks scandal. Plus: U.S. basketball plays smart defense on China’s Hong Kong backlash.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2M3vrIX
