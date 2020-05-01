GM not a target in UAW corruption probe: U.S. Attorney's Office

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is pictured at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe, state of Coahuila, Mexico October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is not a target in the Justice Department’s investigation into corruption within the United Auto Workers union, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit said on Friday.

GM said Friday that recent reports it may be the focus of new front in the long-running UAW investigation were “not true.”

“A letter was sent to GM’s counsel this week stating that GM is not a target,” a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.