FILE PHOTO: United Auto Workers Union President Dennis Williams speaks with the media during a media round-table at Solidarity House in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - The former president of the United Auto Workers, Dennis Williams, was charged with conspiring with other union officials to embezzle UAW funds, U.S. prosecutors in Detroit said on Thursday.

The charging of Williams, 67, in a document called a criminal information follows the guilty plea in June of Williams’ successor Gary Jones.