June 15, 2020 / 1:59 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

UAW president, U.S. prosecutor to meet for union reform talks on June 30

FILE PHOTO: United Auto Workers (UAW) acting president Rory Gamble speaks to Reuters from his office in Southfield, Michigan, U.S. November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - United Auto Workers (UAW) President Rory Gamble will meet Matthew Schneider, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, at the end of the month in Detroit to begin negotiations for reforming the union, UAW said on Monday.

“This meeting is the first step in a joint effort by U.S. Attorney Schneider and President Gamble to put into place mechanisms and protections to eliminate corruption and to ensure that it does not return,” UAW said in a statement.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

