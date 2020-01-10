GM to revive Hummer name with electric pickups, SUVs: sources

FILE PHOTO: Workers leave the General Motors CAMI car assembly plant where the GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox are built, in Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Geoff Robins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will revive the Hummer name to sell a new family of electric pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles and will tout the return with a Super Bowl ad featuring NBA star Lebron James, two people briefed on the matter said on Friday.

The vehicles will be sold under the GMC nameplate. Reuters reported in October that GM planned to build a new family of premium electric pickup trucks at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant beginning in late 2021 and was considering reviving the Hummer name, citing several people familiar with the plans.

The Wall Street Journal reported GM’s decision to move forward earlier on Friday. GM declined to comment.