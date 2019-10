Striking United Auto Workers (UAW) walk the picket line in Hamtramck, Michigan, U.S. September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union said a new comprehensive offer made by General Motors Co late Monday to end a two-week-old strike was not acceptable and said it had made a new counterproposal.

UAW vice president Terry Dittes said in a letter to members “there are many important issues that remain unresolved.” The union is awaiting GM’s next proposal. He said GM’s offer came up short on many issues.