GM says White House has no involvement in UAW contract talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Tuesday the White House has no involvement in contract talks with the United Auto Workers aimed at ending a nationwide strike that began late Sunday.

The White House declined to immediately comment. Talks resumed earlier on Tuesday after the UAW on Sunday launched the first company-wide strike at GM in 12 years, saying negotiations toward a new national agreement covering about 48,000 hourly workers had hit an impasse. President Donald Trump said Monday he hoped the strike would be resolved quickly.