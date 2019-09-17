Business News
September 17, 2019 / 5:01 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

GM says White House has no involvement in UAW contract talks

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Tuesday the White House has no involvement in contract talks with the United Auto Workers aimed at ending a nationwide strike that began late Sunday.

The White House declined to immediately comment. Talks resumed earlier on Tuesday after the UAW on Sunday launched the first company-wide strike at GM in 12 years, saying negotiations toward a new national agreement covering about 48,000 hourly workers had hit an impasse. President Donald Trump said Monday he hoped the strike would be resolved quickly.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
