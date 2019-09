FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) plans to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers at its final assembly plant in Oshawa, Canada due to a slowdown at United States plants during the United Auto Workers strike, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

The news comes three days after about 48,000 hourly workers went on strike across GM facilities in the United States. (cnb.cx/2kjGkLE)