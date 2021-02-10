UAW president holds White House talks on vehicle emissions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Auto Workers (UAW) President Rory Gamble held a virtual meeting last week with a top White House environmental official as the Biden administration moves to reverse the rollback in vehicle emissions rules adopted under then President Donald Trump.

FILE PHOTO: United Auto Workers (UAW) acting president Rory Gamble speaks to Reuters from his office in Southfield, Michigan, U.S. November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A spokesman for the Detroit-based union confirmed Gamble met with White House domestic climate change adviser Gina McCarthy and other members of the Biden Administration.

“It was a very open and positive dialogue,” Gamble said in a statement, praising the Biden administration’s “commitment to regular dialogue with the UAW.”

The Biden administration has started discussions with the automobile sector about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, McCarthy told Reuters last week.

McCarthy also spoke recently to General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra about the Detroit automaker’s aspiration to halt sales of all gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035, the automaker confirmed.

The White House is preparing to begin talks with automakers about revising vehicle emission standards.

The UAW has also joined forces with automakers, dealers and suppliers to urge the White House to take “urgent action” over a growing production crisis sparked by a global semiconductor chip shortage.

In a previously unreported Jan. 19 letter to Biden adviser Brian Deese, the UAW and the heads of associations representing automakers, auto dealers and parts manufacturers asked the incoming administration to consider “urging major silicon wafer foundries to ramp-up production of automotive grade wafers by either expanding production capacity or by a short-term rebalancing of a modest portion of current wafer supply.”

The letter, seen by Reuters, added the shortage would result “in production loss of hundreds of thousands of vehicles, if not more, in the first quarter alone. These losses, combined with a larger expected economic impact in Q2 and Q3, require urgent action.”

GM said on Tuesday it was extending production cuts at three North American plants until at least mid-March.

The shortage stems from a confluence of factors as auto manufacturers, which shut plants for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, compete with consumer electronics manufacturers for chip supplies.

The chip shortage has affected many automakers, including Toyota, Volkswagen, Stellantis, Ford Motor Co, Renault, Subaru, Nissan, Honda and Mazda.