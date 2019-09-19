Autos
September 19, 2019 / 8:45 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

UAW says some progress has been made in GM talks

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: General Motors assembly workers picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union said Thursday that some progress has been made in lengthy talks to end a four-day old strike of about 48,000 workers at General Motors Co but added that many issues “remain unresolved” and said talks could continue into the weekend.

A GM spokesman said that talks were continuing but declined to elaborate. UAW vice president Terry Dittes told members in a letter released to media outlets Thursday that meetings “will continue this weekend and beyond if a tentative agreement is not reached.”

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

