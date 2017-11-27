FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. vice president to meet with GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler officials
November 27, 2017 / 2:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with top officials from General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler later on Monday, the White House said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks as he meets with members of the Venezuelan exile community, recent Venezuelan migrants, other local leaders and officials about the continuing devastation and unrest in Venezuela at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Doral, Florida, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The White House gave no other details about the meeting, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) at Pence’s office.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
