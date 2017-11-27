U.S. vice president to meet with GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with top officials from General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler later on Monday, the White House said in a statement.

The White House gave no other details about the meeting, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) at Pence’s office.