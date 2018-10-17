U.S. Senate panel wants Hyundai, Kia to testify on engine fire reports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairman and the ranking Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee said on Wednesday they have asked top U.S. executives at Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and Kia Motors Corp (000270.KS) to testify at a Nov. 14 hearing on reports of engine fires involving vehicles from the Korean automakers.

FILE PHOTO: A car dealer stands in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The request comes after safety advocates raised concerns about fires in vehicles not involved in collisions. The Center for Auto Safety said last week that 103 fire complaints had been filed with U.S. safety regulators since June 12. The automakers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.