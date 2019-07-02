Strong SUV, truck demand drive U.S. auto sales higher in June

FILE PHOTO: A 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck is on display in front of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, U.S., October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) - Automakers including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) and Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) on Tuesday reported a rise in U.S. sales for June, lifted by strong demand for sport utility vehicles and trucks. Automakers have focused on selling the more profitable larger SUVs and trucks and had offered heavy discounts of up to 30% or more on their most popular models in June amid a slowdown in the broader market.

U.S. auto sales are slowing after a long bull-run that has satiated replacement demand.

Fiat Chrysler said its sales rose 1.9% to 206,083 vehicles in June, driven by a 45% surge in sales of its Ram trucks.

Hyundai said its sales rose 1.5% to 64,202 vehicles in the month, boosted by a 36% increase in sales of its Santa Fe sport utility vehicles.

GM and Ford are yet to report their sales numbers.

Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc said its June sales rose 10.5% to 12,317 vehicles due to an increase in sales of its seven-seater Outlander and Eclipse Cross SUVs.