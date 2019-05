FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Wednesday reported a 6 percent fall in U.S. sales in April, hurt by lower demand for its Jeep SUVs and Dodge sedans.

The No. 4 automaker in the United States said it sold 172,900 vehicles in April, compared with 184,149 units, a year earlier.

Fiat Chrysler said it would switch to reporting sales on a quarterly basis starting October.