FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ford is seen on a 2020 Ford Explorer car at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Corp on Wednesday posted a 9.8% fall in quarterly U.S. auto sales, partly hurt by lower truck sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The No.2. U.S. automaker sold 542,749 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down from 601,862 a year earlier.