Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported a 1.3% fall in sales for the fourth quarter in the United States, hurt by declining sales of passenger cars.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it sold 601,862 vehicles in the quarter, compared with 609,693 a year earlier.