Ford's U.S. auto sales rise about 1.2 percent in June

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Tuesday reported an about 1.2 percent rise in U.S. auto sales in June, helped by a new record for sport utility vehicles for the month.

FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is pictured on the company's stand during the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it sold 230,635 vehicles in June, compared with 227,979, a year earlier.

Sales of Ford brand SUVs grew 8.1 percent to 77,453 vehicles.

A poll of economists by Reuters showed expectations of a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 17.0 million vehicles for the U.S. auto industry in June.