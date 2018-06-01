May auto sales mixed for U.S. carmakers

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI)(FCAU.N) said on Friday its U.S. sales in May climbed 11 percent to 214,294, on the strength of retail deliveries to individual customers.

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The automaker said retail deliveries of 167,785 vehicles were the highest since July 2005. That figure topped the 163,796 vehicles delivered to retail customers in May by Ford Motor Co (F.N).

Ford said retail sales were 163,796, while total sales, including those to fleet customers, rose 0.7 percent to 242,824.

General Motors(GM.N), the No. 1 U.S. automaker, is no longer reporting monthly sales. Industry analysts estimated GM sales rose about 10 percent in May.

May sales for the industry were expected to decline 1 percent from a year ago, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said. Retail sales were projected at 1.27 million.

The seasonally adjusted annual sales rate in May was estimated at 17 million, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

U.S. auto sales have been bumpy this year - down in February, up in March, down again in April - as consumers continue to shift away from traditional sedans into pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers, which are generally more expensive and generate higher profits for manufacturers.

Researcher Kelley Blue Book said average new vehicle transaction prices hit $35,635 in May, up 3.4 percent from a year ago, driven by still strong demand for trucks and SUVs.

Average transaction prices on full-size pickups climbed to $48,213, while full-size SUVs jumped to $63,349.

Last year, U.S. auto sales fell 2 percent after hitting a record high of 17.55 million in 2016. Sales are expected to fall again in 2018, partly as a result of rising interest rates and fuel prices, as well as a flood of used vehicles coming off lease.