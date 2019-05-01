Toyota, Fiat Chrysler U.S. sales fall in April

Cars for sale are seen at City Toyota in Daly City, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday reported a 4.4 percent fall in U.S. sales in April, hurt by slack demand for its sedans, including Corolla and Prius.

The Japanese carmaker said it sold 162,506 vehicles in April, compared with 170,706 units a year earlier.

Major automakers reported a weak U.S. new vehicle sales in the first quarter, citing a rough start to the year, but are bullish that a robust economy and strong labor market would encourage consumers to buy more vehicles rest of the year.

Smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV too reported a 6 percent fall in sales in the United States, hurt by lower demand for its Jeep SUV brand and Dodge sedans.

“The industry may be shaking off the first quarter sluggishness, but shoppers are coming into showrooms and buying,” FCA’s U.S Head of Sales Reid Bigland said. The No. 4 automaker in the U.S. said it sold 172,900 vehicles in April, compared with 184,149 units a year earlier.

Overall Jeep brand sales fell 8 percent to 76,325 vehicles in April.

Fiat Chrysler said it would switch to reporting sales on a quarterly basis starting October, joining bigger rivals General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.