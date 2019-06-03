Toyota, Fiat Chrysler U.S. sales rise in May

FILE PHOTO: 2019 Ram pickup trucks are on display at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, U.S., October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, and Toyota Motor Corp on Monday posted a rise in U.S. sales in May, as a strong economy and upbeat consumer sentiment fueled demand.

Fiat Chrysler, the No. 4 automaker in the United States, reported a 2.1% rise in sales to 218,702 vehicles, as demand for both light- and heavy-duty pickup trucks remained strong.

“On a year-over-year basis we have increased our average transaction prices by more than $3,000 a vehicle and still managed some notable sales increases,” FCA’s U.S Head of Sales Reid Bigland said.

Japanese automaker Toyota sold 222,174 vehicles, recording a 3.2% rise, boosted by strong demand for its Camry sedans.

U.S. auto sales are expected to be about 16.9 million units in 2019, a 2.5% fall from 2018, according to industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.