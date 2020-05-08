U.S. FAA downgrades safety rating of Eastern Caribbean aviation system raing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it had downgraded the safety rating for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), a move that means carriers from those island nations cannot start new service.

The “Category 2” rating covers Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, as well as St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The FAA said the group did not comply with international safety standards.