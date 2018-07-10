FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 3:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. adds Iran-backed group in Bahrain to terrorism list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it had designated al-Ashtar Brigades, which it described as an Iran-backed terrorist group in Bahrain, as a foreign terrorist organization.

It said in a statement that the group was established in 2013 with the aim of toppling the Bahraini government, and had killed police officers in bomb and gun attacks. Members of the group have received weapons and explosives from Iran, it added.

The designation denies the group access to the U.S. financial system, the statement said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham

