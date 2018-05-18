FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 1:01 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

U.S. State Department OKs possible $45 million sale of bomb bodies to Bahrain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Bahrain of 3,000 bomb bodies worth an estimated $45 million aimed at boosting the Royal Bahraini Air Force’s F-16 combat aircraft operations, the department said on Friday.

The sale was requested by the Government of Bahrain and “will enhance the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally which is an important security partner in the region,” it said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

