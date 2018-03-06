FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 6, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

U.S. and Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania discuss Baltic summit, Russia in call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke with counterparts from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Monday about an upcominng Baltic summit to be held in Washington next month, as well as Russia’s relationship with its neighbors and global activities, the State Department said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives for a joint news conference between President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“The four NATO Allies agreed to deepen their cooperation to combat Russia’s disinformation efforts and malicious cyber activity,” according to a State Department statement. “They discussed strategies to address the threat Russia poses to European security and Russia’s lack of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.