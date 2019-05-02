Embattled Baltimore mayor resigns, effective immediately: attorney

(Reuters) - Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, whose home and office were raided by federal authorities last week, resigned on Thursday, according to a statement read by her lawyer.

Pugh, a Democrat, said in her resignation letter that she was confident she was leaving the city in good hands for the remainder of her term.

Attorney Steve Silverman read the letter to reporters at a news conference in Baltimore.

Federal authorities executed search warrants at Pugh’s home and offices last week, prompting further calls for the Democratic city leader to resign.

Pugh, a 69-year-old former state lawmaker, was elected mayor in 2016.