FBI, IRS raid Baltimore mayor's home, city hall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Thursday executed search warrants at the home of Baltimore’s mayor and city hall, Maryland’s governor said on Thursday.

The FBI and the Internal Revenue Service conducted the raids on Democrat Catherine Pugh’s home and Baltimore City Hall, the Baltimore Sun, the Washington Post and other news outlets reported.

Maryland’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, confirmed the raids in a tweet. He said that earlier this month he had directed the state prosecutor to investigate some of Pugh’s financial dealings, and he called for the resignation of the mayor of his state’s largest city.

Pugh has faced scrutiny in recent weeks over sales of her self-published children’s books and allegations - first reported by the Sun - that she made sales deals with healthcare entities that have ties to the local government.

“Now more than ever, Baltimore City needs strong and responsible leadership,” Hogan said. “Mayor Pugh has lost the public trust. She is clearly not fit to lead. For the good of the city, Mayor Pugh must resign.”

Representatives for the FBI and the IRS could not be immediately reached to confirm the reports. A spokesman for the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An FBI spokesman told the Sun and the Post that federal agents were executing a court-authorized search of her home and City Hall.

The Sun also reported the FBI is raiding a second home owned by Pugh, a nonprofit she has closely worked with, the offices of her attorney and the home of one of her aides.

Pugh has been on a leave of absence since April 1, according to the Post.