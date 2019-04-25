FBI, IRS raid Baltimore mayor's home, city hall: reports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Thursday executed search warrants at the home of Baltimore’s mayor and city hall, according to local media reports.

The FBI and the Internal Revenue Service conducted the raid on Democrat Catherine Pugh’s home and Baltimore City Hall, the Baltimore Sun, the Washington Post and other news outlets reported.

Representatives for the FBI and the IRS could not be immediately reached to confirm the reports.

Pugh has faced scrutiny in recent weeks over sales of her self-published children’s books and allegations - first reported by the Sun - that she made sales deals with healthcare entities that have ties to the local government.

She has been on a leave of absence since April 1, according to the Post.

An FBI spokesman told the Sun and the Post that federal agents were executing a court-authorized search of her home and City Hall.