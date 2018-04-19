Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Fintech’s growing pains

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Upstarts like LendingClub and SoFi need to find ways to keep customers returning – just as traditional banks are fighting back and Goldman Sachs’ digital push into consumer lending takes off. Also: how Malaysia’s prime minister may be re-elected despite the 1MDB scandal.

FILE PHOTO -- A woman looks at her phone as she passes by a LendingClub banner on the facade of the the New York Stock Exchange December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

